OptionRoom Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.38 million and $61,433.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00101119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,053.41 or 0.99939582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.83 or 0.07070273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.94 or 0.00749640 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.