megaBONK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,354.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market cap of $148,356.41 and $3,354.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars.

