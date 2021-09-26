Donut 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,364.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Donut has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $961,053.24 and approximately $6,364.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00101119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,053.41 or 0.99939582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.83 or 0.07070273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.94 or 0.00749640 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.