Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $5.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.79 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of -0.34. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

