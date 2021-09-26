Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.68 ($18.45).

ENGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price target on Engie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ENGI traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €11.70 ($13.76). The stock had a trading volume of 4,448,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.04. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

