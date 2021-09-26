FairGame Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $1.44 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 44.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001842 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00052646 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

