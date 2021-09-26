Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $263.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $163.53 or 0.00375370 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002259 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00925132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,348,675 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.