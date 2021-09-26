SEEN (SEEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,711.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. SEEN has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $2,711.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00008804 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00129443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043382 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.