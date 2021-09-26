Comparing Qudian (NYSE:QD) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Qudian (NYSE:QD) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Qudian alerts:

24.2% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Qudian and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qudian and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $565.21 million 0.68 $146.95 million N/A N/A loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.49 N/A N/A N/A

Qudian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qudian and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 141.04%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Qudian.

Summary

Qudian beats loanDepot on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.