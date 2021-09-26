Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. 592,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,385. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.