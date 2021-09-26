Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. 592,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,385. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

