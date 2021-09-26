EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $156,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

