Analysts Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $195.00

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several research firms have commented on SAFM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,841. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $114.87 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.05.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

