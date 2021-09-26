Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:R traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.23. 438,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,307. Ryder System has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 38.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

