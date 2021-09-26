Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $357.53 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $44.61 or 0.00102539 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.27 billion and $357.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00131267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,497.22 or 0.99982834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.67 or 0.07058256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.96 or 0.00751542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,325,579 coins and its circulating supply is 162,890,217 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

