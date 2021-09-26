Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

