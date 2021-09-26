Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,631. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

