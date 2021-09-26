Zacks: Analysts Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $22.05. 1,433,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,943. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.