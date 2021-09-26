National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after acquiring an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after acquiring an additional 130,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. 314,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

