Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target at $33.83

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 288,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,600. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

