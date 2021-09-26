Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.86 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $102.76 million and $16.86 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011888 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,329,992 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

