Blank Wallet (BLANK) 1-Day Volume Tops $709,913.00

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $709,913.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00067345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00133597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,628.04 or 1.00142007 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.27 or 0.07063446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00753999 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

