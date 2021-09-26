Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,301.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO traded down $46.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,859.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,982.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,874.03. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 52.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 748 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.