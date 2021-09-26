Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 1,617,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,636. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.28. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791,198 shares of company stock worth $256,313,908 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

