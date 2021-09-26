Castle (CSTL) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $25,390.23 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

