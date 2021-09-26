Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.20 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. 110,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,841. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.