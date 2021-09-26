Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.20 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. 110,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,841. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.