Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

