JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.79.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JBLU traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,234,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

