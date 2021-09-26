DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.23. 23,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,687. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.04.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

