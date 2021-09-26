Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report $8.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.22 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $22.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 million to $49.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.12.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,679 shares of company stock worth $117,525,011 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 401.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 59,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,426,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.14. 688,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,954. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.