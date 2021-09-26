Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $341,298,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 5,032,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

