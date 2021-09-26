ChatCoin Price Down 46.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $987,630.56 and approximately $182,462.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

