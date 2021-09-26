Jarvis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $543,455.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $543,455.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00129529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.