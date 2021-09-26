$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report $91.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $92.70 million. Nevro reported sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $398.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,485. Nevro has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nevro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

