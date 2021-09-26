$59.27 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce sales of $59.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.74 million. Repay posted sales of $37.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $220.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $287.95 million, with estimates ranging from $282.93 million to $296.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

RPAY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 743,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,907. Repay has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255,650 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,258,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Repay by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.