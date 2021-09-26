Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $18.60

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $18.60 or 0.00042787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $71.77 million and $973,451.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00067588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00103625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00135024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,532.17 or 1.00141646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.02 or 0.07025475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.78 or 0.00754034 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,909,549 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYDRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.