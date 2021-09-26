BitCoal Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $17,611.39 and approximately $27.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.34 or 0.00536788 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001304 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

