Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. 370,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

