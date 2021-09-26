Brokerages Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Target Price at $20.33

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

BAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Braskem alerts:

NYSE BAK traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Braskem will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 77,724 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.