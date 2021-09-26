Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.71 ($3.19).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O2D shares. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday.

O2D traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €2.39 ($2.81). 2,453,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

