Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,895. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

