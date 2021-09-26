BitTube Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $9,181.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.57 or 0.00536227 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001303 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 322,487,610 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

