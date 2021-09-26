Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) vs. Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Financial Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Summit Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.53 $3.67 billion $0.40 13.20 Summit Financial Group $135.09 million 2.36 $31.33 million $2.41 10.17

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Itaú Unibanco and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 17.21% 17.09% 1.32% Summit Financial Group 28.97% 14.22% 1.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summit Financial Group beats Itaú Unibanco on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded on September 9, 1943 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

