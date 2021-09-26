Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.00. Dover posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 125,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.90. 376,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

