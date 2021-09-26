Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Delek US reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 814,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. Delek US has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

