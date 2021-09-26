ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.57. 155,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,638. ASGN has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $116.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

