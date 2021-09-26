Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

