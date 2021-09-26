CUE Protocol Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $315,879.88 and approximately $591.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $41.47 or 0.00095116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00104030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00133288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,633.74 or 1.00077692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.46 or 0.07001067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.03 or 0.00754648 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

