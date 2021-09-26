TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Reaches $377,111.06

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $377,111.06 and $3,858.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

