Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

CPE traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

