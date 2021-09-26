Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%.

NAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

NAT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $349.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

